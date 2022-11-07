Industrial Floor Mats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial floor mats are used in several industries, which involve the chance of falls, spills, fatigue, and slips. Various types of industrial floor mats specific to tasks involving hazards are available in the market. There are two major types of industrial floor mats: entrance mats and ergonomic mats.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Floor Mats in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Industrial Floor Mats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Floor Mats market was valued at 3493.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4063.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Anti-fatigue Mats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Floor Mats include Wearwell, NoTrax, 3M, Milliken & Company, Cintas, Condor, Apache Mills, Bergo Flooring and ALECO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Floor Mats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Floor Mats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Anti-fatigue Mats
Anti-static Mats
Traction Mats
Non-conductive Mats
Other
Global Industrial Floor Mats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Workshop
Global Industrial Floor Mats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Floor Mats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Floor Mats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Floor Mats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Industrial Floor Mats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wearwell
NoTrax
3M
Milliken & Company
Cintas
Condor
Apache Mills
Bergo Flooring
ALECO
American Mat Rubber
Crown Matting Technologies
Guardian Floor Protection
Kleen-Tex Industries
Mountville Mills
Ranco Industries
Smart Step
UniFirst Corporation
Zenith Industrial Rubber Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Floor Mats Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Floor Mats Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Floor Mats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Floor Mats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Floor Mats Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Floor Mats Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Floor Mats Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Floor Mats Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Floor Mats Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Floor Mats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Floor Mats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Floor Mats Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Floor Mats Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Floor Mats Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Floor Mats Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
