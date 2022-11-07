Industrial Gear Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gear oil is made up of base oil and additives. Base oil is made up of petroleum fractions and additives impart desirable properties such as reduced friction, increased viscosity and corrosion protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Gear Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Gear Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Gear Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Industrial Gear Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Gear Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Universal Fluids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Gear Oil include Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gulf Western Oil, Total Specialties USA, Inc., Fuchs Lubricants, Lucas Oil Products, Inc, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., CITGO Petroleum Corporation and Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Gear Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Gear Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Gear Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Universal Fluids

Dedicated Fluids

Global Industrial Gear Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Gear Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Industry

Steel Industry

Textile Industry

Other

Global Industrial Gear Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Gear Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Gear Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Gear Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Gear Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Gear Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gulf Western Oil

Total Specialties USA, Inc.

Fuchs Lubricants

Lucas Oil Products, Inc

Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd

LOTOS Group

Sovereign Lubricants (UK) Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Gear Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Gear Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Gear Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Gear Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Gear Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Gear Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Gear Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Gear Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Gear Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Gear Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Gear Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Gear Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Gear Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Gear Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Gear Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Gear Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Industrial Ge

