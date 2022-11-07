Molded Plastic Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Molded plastics can be modified by adding pigments to their polymers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Molded Plastic Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Molded Plastic Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Molded Plastic Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Molded Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Molded Plastic Packaging include Alpha Packaging, APEX Plastics, Plastipak, Sidel, Silgan, First American Plastic, Graham Packaging, Hassan Plas Packaging and HTI plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Molded Plastic Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Molded Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Molded Polyethylene (PE)
Molded Polypropylene (PP)
Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Molded Plastic Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Molded Plastic Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Molded Plastic Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Molded Plastic Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alpha Packaging
APEX Plastics
Plastipak
Sidel
Silgan
First American Plastic
Graham Packaging
Hassan Plas Packaging
HTI plastics
Linpac
R&D Molders
Resilux
RPC
Sonoco
Streamline Plastic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molded Plastic Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Molded Plastic Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Molded Plastic Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Molded Plastic Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molded Plastic Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Molded Plastic Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Plastic Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molded Plastic Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molded Plastic Packaging Companies
