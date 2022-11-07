Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) or ethylene glycol is one of the important commercially available glycol. It is produced industrially from ethylene or ethylene oxide. In this process of manufacturing MEG two co-products are obtained, diethylene glycol (DEG) and triethylene glycol (TEG).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) in global, including the following market information:

The global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market was valued at 20820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 25710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gas Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) include Akzo Nobel, BASF, Dow, Huntsman International, LyondellBasell, Shell, Chemtex Speciality, SABIC and Lotte Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mono Ethy

