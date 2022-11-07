Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Iron-based
Titanium-based
Nickel-based
Aluminum-based
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace and Defense
Tool and Mold Making
Automotive
Medical
Others
By Company
Sandvik
GKN Hoeganaes
LPW Technology
Carpenter Technology
Erasteel
GE Additive
Heraeus
Hoganas
HC Starck
AMC Powders
Praxair
EOS
Jingye Group
Osaka Titanium
Aubert & Duval
Kennametal
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Iron-based
1.2.3 Titanium-based
1.2.4 Nickel-based
1.2.5 Aluminum-based
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.3 Tool and Mold Making
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Production
2.1 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Glob
