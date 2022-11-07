3D Printer Filament Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3D printing filament is the thermoplastic feedstock for fused deposition modeling 3D printers. There are many types of filament available with different properties, requiring different temperatures to print. The filament is available in two standard diameters; 1.75 and 2.85 mm/3 mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printer Filament Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 3D Printer Filament Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Printer Filament Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ABS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Printer Filament Materials include Stratasys, 3D Systems, ESUN, ORD Solutions 3D Printer Filament, Jet, Repraper, MeltInk, 3D-Fuel and MG chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Printer Filament Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ABS

PLA

PET

Others

Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Automotive

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Military

Other

Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Printer Filament Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Printer Filament Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D Printer Filament Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 3D Printer Filament Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stratasys

3D Systems

ESUN

ORD Solutions 3D Printer Filament

Jet

Repraper

MeltInk

3D-Fuel

MG chemicals

ProtoPlant

3Dom

Zortrax

MyMat

FormFutura

Tiertime

Shenzhen Rebirth 3D Technology

Shenzhen eSUN Industrial

Zhehan Plastic and Metal manufactory

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Printer Filament Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Printer Filament Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D Printer Filament Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printer Filament Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D Printer Filament Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printer Filament Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Printer Filament Materials Companies

3.8

