Wet Glue Labels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wet-glue labels are 'dry' paper labels, printed in offset and punched or cut out in the desired shape. Wet glue paper labels require adhesive before application. Within the world of food and beverage packaging, wet glue paper labels are still the most used bottle decoration. Wet glue labels are popular thanks to the cost-effective, high-quality brand representation and sustainability through recycling the washed off labels. Wet-glue paper labels are ideal for the alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage market. The labels can also suit a wide variety of other applications, such as box covering, lamination, food wrapping, and interleaving.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wet Glue Labels in global, including the following market information:
Global Wet Glue Labels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wet Glue Labels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Wet Glue Labels companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wet Glue Labels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coated Paper 1/C Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wet Glue Labels include Gallus Holding, CCL Label, Caribbean Label Crafts, Norman A Peroni, AR Metallizing, CPC Packaging, Royal Sens, Polyart and TPL Labels, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wet Glue Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wet Glue Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wet Glue Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coated Paper 1/C
High Gloss Paper
Metalized Paper
Other
Global Wet Glue Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wet Glue Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage Industry
Confectionary Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Electronic Industry
Others
Global Wet Glue Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wet Glue Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wet Glue Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wet Glue Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wet Glue Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wet Glue Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gallus Holding
CCL Label
Caribbean Label Crafts
Norman A Peroni
AR Metallizing
CPC Packaging
Royal Sens
Polyart
TPL Labels
Lecta
Ajanta Packaging
Vrijdag Premium Printing
Optimum Group
Print-Leeds
Topfer Kulmbach
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wet Glue Labels Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wet Glue Labels Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wet Glue Labels Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wet Glue Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wet Glue Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wet Glue Labels Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wet Glue Labels Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wet Glue Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wet Glue Labels Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wet Glue Labels Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wet Glue Labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wet Glue Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wet Glue Labels Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wet Glue Labels Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wet Glue Labels Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wet Glue Labels Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wet Glue Labels Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Coated Paper
