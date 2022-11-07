Anti-Slip Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Slip Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anti-Slip Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Slip Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Slip Coatings include Sherwin-Williams, A&I Coatings, Jotun, Rust-Oleum, MEBAC, Randolph, American Safety, Amstep and Halo Surfaces and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Slip Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Based

Solvent Based

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Building

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Others

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Slip Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Slip Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Slip Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anti-Slip Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sherwin-Williams

A&I Coatings

Jotun

Rust-Oleum

MEBAC

Randolph

American Safety

Amstep

Halo Surfaces

Henkel

