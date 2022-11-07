Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Antifreeze Liquid in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M L)
Global top five Automotive Antifreeze Liquid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid market was valued at 604.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 836.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethylene Glycol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Antifreeze Liquid include Wolfoil, TOTAL SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Halfords Group PLC., Rock Oil Company LLC., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Prestone Products Corporation, KOST USA and Motul, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Antifreeze Liquid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)
Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ethylene Glycol
Propylene Glycol
Glycerin
Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)
Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)
Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Antifreeze Liquid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Antifreeze Liquid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Antifreeze Liquid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M L)
Key companies Automotive Antifreeze Liquid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wolfoil
TOTAL SA
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Halfords Group PLC.
Rock Oil Company LLC.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
Prestone Products Corporation
KOST USA
Motul
Valvoline Inc
Bizol
Castrol Limited
Evans
StarBrite
BMW
Recochem OEM
PEAK
Audi
Genuine Honda
Ford
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Companies
