Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Antifreeze Liquid in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M L)

Global top five Automotive Antifreeze Liquid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid market was valued at 604.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 836.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene Glycol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Antifreeze Liquid include Wolfoil, TOTAL SA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Halfords Group PLC., Rock Oil Company LLC., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Prestone Products Corporation, KOST USA and Motul, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Antifreeze Liquid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)

Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin

Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)

Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)

Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Antifreeze Liquid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Antifreeze Liquid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Antifreeze Liquid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M L)

Key companies Automotive Antifreeze Liquid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wolfoil

TOTAL SA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Halfords Group PLC.

Rock Oil Company LLC.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

Prestone Products Corporation

KOST USA

Motul

Valvoline Inc

Bizol

Castrol Limited

Evans

StarBrite

BMW

Recochem OEM

PEAK

Audi

Genuine Honda

Ford

