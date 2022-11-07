Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics?the main materials are polyester and polypropylene, high strength, high temperature resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics include DuPont, Fitesa, Berry Global Group, Glatfelter, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Suominen Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjo and TWE Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PET
PP
Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hygienic Care
Medical
Industrial
Other
Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Fitesa
Berry Global Group
Glatfelter
Freudenberg
Kimberly-Clark
Suominen Corporation
Ahlstrom-Munksjo
TWE Group
Avgol
Mitsui Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Toray Advanced Materials
Fibertex
CPPC Group
Pegas Nonwovens
Reifenhäuser Group
Ahlstrom
Johns Manville
Kingsafe Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabrics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spunmelt Nonwoven Fabric
