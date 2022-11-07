Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate in global, including the following market information:
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thickness below 6?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate include Toray, DuPont Teijin, SKC, Mitsubishi, Uflex, Jiangsu Xingye, Polyplex, Kanghui Petrochemical and Billion Indusrial Hildings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thickness below 6?m
Thickness 6?m-25?m
Thickness 25?m-65?m
Thickness above 65?m
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging
Books & Photos
Electrical
Industrial
Others
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray
DuPont Teijin
SKC
Mitsubishi
Uflex
Jiangsu Xingye
Polyplex
Kanghui Petrochemical
Billion Indusrial Hildings
Jindal Poly Films
Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material
Cosmo Films
Flex Films
Jiangsu Shuangxing
Jiangsu Shenda Group
JBF Bahrain
SRF
Terphane
PT Trias Sentosa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polyethylen
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/