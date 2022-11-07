Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Infant Paediatric Oxygenators
Adult Oxygenators
Segment by Application
Respiratory
Cardiac
Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Getinge
Medtronic
LivaNova
Chalice Medical
MicroPort
NIPRO
XENIOS
OriGen Biomedical
EUROSETS S.r.l.
Braile Biom?dica
WEGO
Xijian Medical
Table of content
1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO)
1.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Infant Paediatric Oxygenators
1.2.3 Adult Oxygenators
1.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Respiratory
1.3.3 Cardiac
1.3.4 Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR)
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
