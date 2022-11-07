Resins in Paints and Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paint pollution and its long-term adverse impact on the development of the paint and coatings industry. The main environmental impact of Paints and coatings is the release of volatile organic compounds (VOC) during the drying process after application. The resins used in these coatings are based on certain solvents and may have such negative effects on the environment. Acrylic resins are thermoplastic resins produced by the polymerization of acrylate or methacrylate monomers. These resins are resistant to hydrolysis, have good weather resistance, excellent glossiness and color retention, and are used especially for external applications. They also have certain other properties, such as transparency, UV resistance, and high color rendering for paint solutions. These resins are used in aqueous systems to reduce VOC emissions. High surface hardness can be achieved by using these acrylic resins. They are used in a variety of applications, such as walls, roofs and decks, where acrylic coatings are used to provide elastomeric finishes that improve the UV resistance of surfaces.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Resins in Paints and Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Resins in Paints and Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Resins in Paints and Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Resins in Paints and Coatings include BASF SE, Arkema, Allnex, Dow, Hexion, Evonik, Mitsui Chemicals, Lubrizol and DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Resins in Paints and Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Resin
Synthetic Resin
Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architectural
Automotive
Packaging
Wood
Other
Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Resins in Paints and Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Resins in Paints and Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Resins in Paints and Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Resins in Paints and Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Arkema
Allnex
Dow
Hexion
Evonik
Mitsui Chemicals
Lubrizol
DSM
3M
Huntsman Corporation
Cytec Solvay Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Chang Chun Plastics
Sinopec Corporation
Atul
Robnor ResinLab
Adhesives Technology Corporation
RBC Industries
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
Helios Group
Olin Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Resins in Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resins in Paints and Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Resins in Paints and Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resins in Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Resins in Paints and Coatings Companies
3.8
