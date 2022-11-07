Resins in Paints and Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paint pollution and its long-term adverse impact on the development of the paint and coatings industry. The main environmental impact of Paints and coatings is the release of volatile organic compounds (VOC) during the drying process after application. The resins used in these coatings are based on certain solvents and may have such negative effects on the environment. Acrylic resins are thermoplastic resins produced by the polymerization of acrylate or methacrylate monomers. These resins are resistant to hydrolysis, have good weather resistance, excellent glossiness and color retention, and are used especially for external applications. They also have certain other properties, such as transparency, UV resistance, and high color rendering for paint solutions. These resins are used in aqueous systems to reduce VOC emissions. High surface hardness can be achieved by using these acrylic resins. They are used in a variety of applications, such as walls, roofs and decks, where acrylic coatings are used to provide elastomeric finishes that improve the UV resistance of surfaces.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Resins in Paints and Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Resins in Paints and Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Resins in Paints and Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Resins in Paints and Coatings include BASF SE, Arkema, Allnex, Dow, Hexion, Evonik, Mitsui Chemicals, Lubrizol and DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Resins in Paints and Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Resin

Synthetic Resin

Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural

Automotive

Packaging

Wood

Other

Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Resins in Paints and Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Resins in Paints and Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Resins in Paints and Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Resins in Paints and Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Arkema

Allnex

Dow

Hexion

Evonik

Mitsui Chemicals

Lubrizol

DSM

3M

Huntsman Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics

Sinopec Corporation

Atul

Robnor ResinLab

Adhesives Technology Corporation

RBC Industries

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Helios Group

Olin Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Resins in Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Resins in Paints and Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Resins in Paints and Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Resins in Paints and Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Resins in Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Resins in Paints and Coatings Companies

3.8

