Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA, self-adhesive, self-stick adhesive) is a type of non reactive adhesive which forms a bond when pressure is applied to bond the adhesive with the adherend. No solvent, water, or heat is needed to activate the adhesive.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) in global, including the following market information:
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Elastomeric Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) include Henkel, Dow, Ashland, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Arkema Group, Sika and Scapa Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Elastomeric Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive
Resin Type Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging
Electronics
Automotive & Transportation
Medical & Healthcare
Building & Construction
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
Dow
Ashland
Avery Dennison
H.B. Fuller
3M
Arkema Group
Sika
Scapa Group
ADCO
Adhesives Research
Alfa International
American Biltrite
Beardow & Adams
Bühnen
Collano Adhesives
Benson Polymers
Drytac
Dymax
Evans Adhesive
Franklin International
Huntsman
Mactac
Wacker Chemie
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
