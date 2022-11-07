PVC Stabilizers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Stabilizers are added to PVC to allow its processing and to improve its resistance especially in outdoor applications, weathering and heat aging and have an important influence on the physical properties of PVC finished articles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Stabilizers in global, including the following market information:

Global PVC Stabilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVC Stabilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PVC Stabilizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVC Stabilizers market was valued at 3151.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4073.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Calcium-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Stabilizers include Chemson Polymer Additive, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Baerlocher, Reagens SpA, Pau Tai Industrial Corporation, Songwon Industrial, Sun Ace, Adeka Corporation and PMC Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC Stabilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Stabilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Calcium-based

Lead-based

Tin-based

Barium-based

Other

Global PVC Stabilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building and Construction

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Other

Global PVC Stabilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PVC Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC Stabilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC Stabilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC Stabilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PVC Stabilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemson Polymer Additive

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Baerlocher

Reagens SpA

Pau Tai Industrial Corporation

Songwon Industrial

Sun Ace

Adeka Corporation

PMC Group

Italmatch

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Stabilizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVC Stabilizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVC Stabilizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVC Stabilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVC Stabilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVC Stabilizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Stabilizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVC Stabilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVC Stabilizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVC Stabilizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVC Stabilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Stabilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Stabilizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Stabilizers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Stabilizers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Stabilizers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Stabilizers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Calcium-based

