PVC Stabilizers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stabilizers are added to PVC to allow its processing and to improve its resistance especially in outdoor applications, weathering and heat aging and have an important influence on the physical properties of PVC finished articles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Stabilizers in global, including the following market information:
Global PVC Stabilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PVC Stabilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five PVC Stabilizers companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVC Stabilizers market was valued at 3151.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4073.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Calcium-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Stabilizers include Chemson Polymer Additive, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Baerlocher, Reagens SpA, Pau Tai Industrial Corporation, Songwon Industrial, Sun Ace, Adeka Corporation and PMC Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC Stabilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Stabilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PVC Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Calcium-based
Lead-based
Tin-based
Barium-based
Other
Global PVC Stabilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PVC Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building and Construction
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Packaging
Other
Global PVC Stabilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PVC Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVC Stabilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVC Stabilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PVC Stabilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies PVC Stabilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemson Polymer Additive
Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Baerlocher
Reagens SpA
Pau Tai Industrial Corporation
Songwon Industrial
Sun Ace
Adeka Corporation
PMC Group
Italmatch
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Stabilizers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Stabilizers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Stabilizers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Stabilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Stabilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Stabilizers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Stabilizers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Stabilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Stabilizers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Stabilizers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Stabilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Stabilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Stabilizers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Stabilizers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Stabilizers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Stabilizers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Stabilizers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Calcium-based
