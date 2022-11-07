Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The thermosetting polymer has better mechanical strength, higher service temperature, and better dimensional stability. Many thermosetting polymer are engineering plastics and have an amorphous structure due to the crosslinking process. Thermoplastic refers to plastics that have the properties of heat softening and cooling hardening.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermosetting and Thermoplastics in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Thermosetting and Thermoplastics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermosetting and Thermoplastics include Arkema, DuPont, SABIC, Scott Bader, SI Group, Synresins Limited, JNC Corporation, NCS Resins and KZN Resins, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermosetting and Thermoplastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoplastic Resin
Thermosetting Resin
Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction Industry
Automotive
Packaging
Marine
Electronics
Other
Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermosetting and Thermoplastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermosetting and Thermoplastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermosetting and Thermoplastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thermosetting and Thermoplastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arkema
DuPont
SABIC
Scott Bader
SI Group
Synresins Limited
JNC Corporation
NCS Resins
KZN Resins
ADD Resins & Chemical
Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils
Celanese
LOTTE CHEMICAL
PlastiComp
KINGFA
Nippon Electric Glass
Techno Compound
Daicel Polymer
RTP Company
Lyondell Basell
Exxon Mobil
INEOS
BASF
LG Chem.
ENI
Chevron Phillips
Lanxess
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermosetting and Thermoplastics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermosett
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/