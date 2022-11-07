Advanced Polymer Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Advanced polymer composites are generally characterized or determined by unusually high strength fibres with unusually high stiffness, or modulus of elasticity characteristics, compared to other materials, while bound together by weaker matrices. These are termed Advanced polymer composites in comparison to the composite materials commonly in use such as reinforced concrete, or even concrete itself. The high strength fibers are also low density while occupying a large fraction of the volume

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Polymer Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Advanced Polymer Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Advanced Polymer Composites market was valued at 9732.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14530 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advanced Polymer Composites include Covestro, Hexcel, Koninklijke Ten Cate, SGL Group, Solvay, DowDuPont, GKN, Gurit and TEIJIN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Advanced Polymer Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Marine

Others

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advanced Polymer Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advanced Polymer Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Advanced Polymer Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Advanced Polymer Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Covestro

Hexcel

Koninklijke Ten Cate

SGL Group

Solvay

DowDuPont

GKN

Gurit

TEIJIN

Toray Industries

TPI Composites

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Polymer Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Polymer Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Advanced Polymer Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Polymer Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced Polymer Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Polymer Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Advanced Polymer Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

