Advanced Polymer Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Advanced polymer composites are generally characterized or determined by unusually high strength fibres with unusually high stiffness, or modulus of elasticity characteristics, compared to other materials, while bound together by weaker matrices. These are termed Advanced polymer composites in comparison to the composite materials commonly in use such as reinforced concrete, or even concrete itself. The high strength fibers are also low density while occupying a large fraction of the volume
This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Polymer Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Advanced Polymer Composites companies in 2021 (%)
The global Advanced Polymer Composites market was valued at 9732.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14530 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Advanced Polymer Composites include Covestro, Hexcel, Koninklijke Ten Cate, SGL Group, Solvay, DowDuPont, GKN, Gurit and TEIJIN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Advanced Polymer Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon
Glass
Aramid
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Electrical & Electronics
Medical
Marine
Others
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Advanced Polymer Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Advanced Polymer Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Advanced Polymer Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Advanced Polymer Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Covestro
Hexcel
Koninklijke Ten Cate
SGL Group
Solvay
DowDuPont
GKN
Gurit
TEIJIN
Toray Industries
TPI Composites
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Advanced Polymer Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Advanced Polymer Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Advanced Polymer Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Advanced Polymer Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Polymer Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Advanced Polymer Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Polymer Composites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Advanced Polymer Composites Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
