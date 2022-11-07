Polyurethane Injections Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyurethane injection is the most common water stopping crack repair materials in use throughout the world. This widespread use of polyurethane, sometimes referred to as urethane or grout, for concrete crack injection is a tribute to the inherent versatility of polyurethane in water stopping applications. Polyurethane crack injection is commonly used in both residential (basement waterproofing) and commercial applications (parking garages).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Injections in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane Injections Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane Injections Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyurethane Injections companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane Injections market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Viscosity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Injections include BASF, Sika, SILPRO, Evonik, Sabic, Sherwin-Williams, Dow Chemical, Huntsman and Euclid Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane Injections manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane Injections Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Injections Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Viscosity
Very Low Viscosity
Other
Global Polyurethane Injections Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Injections Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Infrastructure Repair
Water Sealant
Other
Global Polyurethane Injections Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Injections Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurethane Injections revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurethane Injections revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurethane Injections sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyurethane Injections sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Sika
SILPRO
Evonik
Sabic
Sherwin-Williams
Dow Chemical
Huntsman
Euclid Chemical
Lafarge SA
Schomburg
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Injections Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane Injections Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane Injections Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane Injections Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane Injections Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Injections Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane Injections Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Injections Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane Injections Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane Injections Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane Injections Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Injections Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Injections Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Injections Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Injections Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Injections Companies
4 Sights by Product
