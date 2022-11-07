Global Public Cloud Storage Service Market Research Report 2022
Public Cloud Storage Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Public Cloud Storage Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Web Services APIs
Thin Client Applications
Segment by Application
BFSI
Education
Manufacturing
Telecom & IT
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Alibaba Cloud
Amazon Web Services
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Rackspace
Virtustream
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Public Cloud Storage Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Web Services APIs
1.2.3 Thin Client Applications
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Public Cloud Storage Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Education
1.3.4 Manufacturing
1.3.5 Telecom & IT
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Public Cloud Storage Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Public Cloud Storage Service Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Public Cloud Storage Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Public Cloud Storage Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Public Cloud Storage Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Public Cloud Storage Service Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Public Cloud Storage Service Industry Trends
2.3.2 Public Cloud Storage Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Public Cloud Storage Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Public Cloud Storage Service Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Public Cloud Storage Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Public Cloud Storage Service Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Pub
