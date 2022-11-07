Zero Friction Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zero friction coating is a kind of new functional coating with a special function, which has good wear resistance. For example, wear-resistant paint is coated on glass and lenses so they don't get scratched. In the mechanical industry, the wear resistance, hardness and service life of the mechanical equipment can be improved by coating the metal surface of the key parts of the machine with wear-resistant functional coating technology.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zero Friction Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Zero Friction Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zero Friction Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PTFE-Based Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zero Friction Coatings include Chemours, Dow Corning, Endura Coatings, Vitracoat, Poeton Industries, Whitford, Bechem, ASV Multichemie and Gmm Coatings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zero Friction Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zero Friction Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PTFE-Based Coatings
MOS2 Based Coatings
Global Zero Friction Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile & Transportation
Aerospace
Healthcare
Energy & Power
Oil & Gas
Other
Global Zero Friction Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zero Friction Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zero Friction Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zero Friction Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Zero Friction Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemours
Dow Corning
Endura Coatings
Vitracoat
Poeton Industries
Whitford
Bechem
ASV Multichemie
Gmm Coatings
Harves
Whitmore Manufacturing
IKV LUBRICANTS
Impreglon UK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zero Friction Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zero Friction Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zero Friction Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zero Friction Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zero Friction Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zero Friction Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zero Friction Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zero Friction Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zero Friction Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zero Friction Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zero Friction Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zero Friction Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zero Friction Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zero Friction Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
