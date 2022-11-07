Zero Friction Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zero friction coating is a kind of new functional coating with a special function, which has good wear resistance. For example, wear-resistant paint is coated on glass and lenses so they don't get scratched. In the mechanical industry, the wear resistance, hardness and service life of the mechanical equipment can be improved by coating the metal surface of the key parts of the machine with wear-resistant functional coating technology.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zero Friction Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Zero Friction Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zero Friction Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PTFE-Based Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zero Friction Coatings include Chemours, Dow Corning, Endura Coatings, Vitracoat, Poeton Industries, Whitford, Bechem, ASV Multichemie and Gmm Coatings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zero Friction Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zero Friction Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PTFE-Based Coatings

MOS2 Based Coatings

Global Zero Friction Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile & Transportation

Aerospace

Healthcare

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Other

Global Zero Friction Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zero Friction Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zero Friction Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zero Friction Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Zero Friction Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

Dow Corning

Endura Coatings

Vitracoat

Poeton Industries

Whitford

Bechem

ASV Multichemie

Gmm Coatings

Harves

Whitmore Manufacturing

IKV LUBRICANTS

Impreglon UK

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zero Friction Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zero Friction Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zero Friction Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zero Friction Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zero Friction Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zero Friction Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zero Friction Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zero Friction Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zero Friction Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zero Friction Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zero Friction Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zero Friction Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zero Friction Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zero Friction Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zero Friction Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

