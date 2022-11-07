Anchor Fasteners Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anchor Fasteners in global, including the following market information:

Global Anchor Fasteners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anchor Fasteners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Anchor Fasteners companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anchor Fasteners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Anchors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anchor Fasteners include Hilti, Structural Bolt and Manufacturing, UNIQUE FASTNERS, ARGIP, Powers Fasteners, Pacific Bolt Manufacturing, Classic Metallic Sheets Factory, BTM Manufacturing and EDSCO Fasteners, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anchor Fasteners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anchor Fasteners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anchor Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic Anchors

Wedge Anchors

Drop-In Anchors

Others

Global Anchor Fasteners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anchor Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Electronic

Automotive

Mechanical & Infrastructure Industries

Global Anchor Fasteners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anchor Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anchor Fasteners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anchor Fasteners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anchor Fasteners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Anchor Fasteners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hilti

Structural Bolt and Manufacturing

UNIQUE FASTNERS

ARGIP

Powers Fasteners

Pacific Bolt Manufacturing

Classic Metallic Sheets Factory

BTM Manufacturing

EDSCO Fasteners

Allfasteners Australia

Technical Metal

Ningbo Anchor Fasteners Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anchor Fasteners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anchor Fasteners Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anchor Fasteners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anchor Fasteners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anchor Fasteners Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anchor Fasteners Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anchor Fasteners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anchor Fasteners Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anchor Fasteners Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anchor Fasteners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anchor Fasteners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anchor Fasteners Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anchor Fasteners Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anchor Fasteners Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anchor Fasteners Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Anchor Fasteners Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

