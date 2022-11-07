Boron Nitride Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Boron nitride coating is a white, tasteless, and silty liquid. It is an inert, inorganic, high-temperature lubricating material. It does not bind or soak molten metal, therefore, it can be used to protect and melt the surfaces of aluminum, magnesium, zinc alloys and refractory or ceramic vessels that have direct contact with the molten slag, thus extending the service life of such vessels. Boron nitride coatings are usually composed of boron nitride, water and a small number of other additives, and can be completely soluble in water. As a result of this property, boron nitride coatings are widely used in aluminum, magnesium, zinc alloy casting, gravity low-pressure casting, forging, powder metallurgy, and other fields. It is usually painted on the surface of the flow trough, casting table lining, distribution flow trough, filter box, transfer plate, skimmer, casting nozzle material, pouring ladle, etc. This will protect the mold from corrosion and thus extend the service life of the refractory, but also in the production process, to prevent fine impurities from penetrating into the liquid metal, resulting in secondary pollution, and thus greatly improve product quality. And boron nitride coating technology in the high-temperature environment also has excellent lubrication and oxidation resistance, non-stick, anti-jamming and metal or graphite corrosion oxidation and other properties. Moreover, it can be used not only to protect refractory but also to resist corrosion and sticking.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177964/global-boron-nitride-coatings-forecast-market-2022-2028-34

The global key manufacturers of Boron Nitride Coatings include Momentive Performance Materials, IKV LUBRICANTS, Saint-Gobain, Final Advanced Materials, Insulcon, ZYP Coatings, Henze BNP, Aremco and Precision Ceramics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Boron Nitride Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Water-borne Coating

Solvent Coating

Electrical Insulation

Industrial Lubricants

Thermal Spray

Other

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Momentive Performance Materials

IKV LUBRICANTS

Saint-Gobain

Final Advanced Materials

Insulcon

ZYP Coatings

Henze BNP

Aremco

Precision Ceramics

Shenzhen Boronide Material Technology

Miller-Stephenson Chemical

ZIRCAR Ceramics

Eredi Scabini

IMS Insulation

