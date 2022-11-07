Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The semiconductor manufacturing process requires the use of many chemicals, including gas chemicals, solid chemicals, and liquid chemicals in this report.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gas Chemicals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals include BASF, DowDuPont, Sumitomo Chemical, Hitachi Chemical, Honeywell International, Huntsman, JSR, DIC Corporation and Cabot Microelectronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gas Chemicals
Solid Chemicals
Liquid Chemicals
Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Healthcare
Electronics
Military & Defense
Telecommunication
Industrial
Others
Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
DowDuPont
Sumitomo Chemical
Hitachi Chemical
Honeywell International
Huntsman
JSR
DIC Corporation
Cabot Microelectronics
Solvay
Linde
Wacker Chemie
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Fabrication Chemicals Players in Global Market
