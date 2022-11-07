Tile and Stone Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The tile adhesive is a non polymer portland cement modified with dust and chemicals. Ceramic tile adhesives connect the surfaces of the two materials. Before using ceramic glue, connect the tiles to the wall or floor with a sand-cement combination. Stone glue, also known as stone adhesive, refers to the stone from processing to the use of the process (repair, reinforcement, composite, bonding, maintenance and other aspects) used in various glue products. Stone glue belongs to a class of fine chemical products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tile and Stone Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tile and Stone Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tile and Stone Adhesives market was valued at 4038.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6394.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tile and Stone Adhesives include 3M, Henkel, Huntsman, Ashland, DuPont, H.B. Fuller, Uniseal, Royal Adhesive and Illinois Tool Works, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tile and Stone Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Pasty
Other
Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residence
Commercial Construction
Infrastructure
Other
Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tile and Stone Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tile and Stone Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tile and Stone Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Tile and Stone Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Henkel
Huntsman
Ashland
DuPont
H.B. Fuller
Uniseal
Royal Adhesive
Illinois Tool Works
Ardex
Terraco
Sika
Saint-Gobain Weber
Mapei
Fosroc
Pidilite Industries
Laticrete International
Bostik
Jiangsu NIGAO Science & Technology
Akemi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tile and Stone Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tile and Stone Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tile and Stone Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tile and Stone Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tile and Stone Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tile and Stone Adhesives Companies
