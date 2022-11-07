Tile and Stone Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The tile adhesive is a non polymer portland cement modified with dust and chemicals. Ceramic tile adhesives connect the surfaces of the two materials. Before using ceramic glue, connect the tiles to the wall or floor with a sand-cement combination. Stone glue, also known as stone adhesive, refers to the stone from processing to the use of the process (repair, reinforcement, composite, bonding, maintenance and other aspects) used in various glue products. Stone glue belongs to a class of fine chemical products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tile and Stone Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Tile and Stone Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tile and Stone Adhesives market was valued at 4038.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6394.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tile and Stone Adhesives include 3M, Henkel, Huntsman, Ashland, DuPont, H.B. Fuller, Uniseal, Royal Adhesive and Illinois Tool Works, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tile and Stone Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Pasty

Other

Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residence

Commercial Construction

Infrastructure

Other

Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tile and Stone Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tile and Stone Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tile and Stone Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tile and Stone Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Henkel

Huntsman

Ashland

DuPont

H.B. Fuller

Uniseal

Royal Adhesive

Illinois Tool Works

Ardex

Terraco

Sika

Saint-Gobain Weber

Mapei

Fosroc

Pidilite Industries

Laticrete International

Bostik

Jiangsu NIGAO Science & Technology

Akemi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tile and Stone Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tile and Stone Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tile and Stone Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tile and Stone Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tile and Stone Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tile and Stone Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tile and Stone Adhesives Companies

