Bio-Based Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bio-based coating involves the use of biodegradable and organic compounds for the process of coating.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-Based Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Bio-Based Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-Based Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electrocoating Technologies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-Based Coatings include BASF, Nippon Paint, Nooro Paints and Coating, KCC Paints, DSM, Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, RPM International. and Axalta. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-Based Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-Based Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Electrocoating Technologies
Primer Surface Technologies
Top Coat Technologies
Global Bio-Based Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cars and Trains
Home Furnishings
Others
Global Bio-Based Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bio-Based Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bio-Based Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bio-Based Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Bio-Based Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Nippon Paint
Nooro Paints and Coating
KCC Paints
DSM
Sherwin-Williams
PPG Industries
RPM International.
Axalta
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-Based Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-Based Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-Based Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-Based Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-Based Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-Based Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-Based Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-Based Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-Based Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-Based Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-Based Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-Based Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-Based Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-Based Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bio-Based Coatings Market Siz
