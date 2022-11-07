Electronic Chemical and Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electronic Chemicals and materials are used as the main components in various electronic applications. This includes all chemicals and materials used in the manufacture, manufacture and packaging of electronic equipment such as semiconductors, Integrated Circuits, printed circuit boards, Flat panel display, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Chemical and Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Electronic Chemical and Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Chemical and Materials market was valued at 62590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 84350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicon Wafers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Chemical and Materials include Kanto Chemical, Hitachi Chemical, BASF, DowDuPont, Solvay, Covestro, 3M, Eastman and Avantor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Chemical and Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicon Wafers

Wet Chemicals

Specialty Gases

CMP Slurries

Conductive Polymers

Photoresist Chemicals

PCB Laminates

Others

Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor and IC

Photovoltaic

Displays

Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Chemical and Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Chemical and Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Chemical and Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Electronic Chemical and Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kanto Chemical

Hitachi Chemical

BASF

DowDuPont

Solvay

Covestro

3M

Eastman

Avantor

Evonik Industries

Linde Gas

Merck Group

Honeywell International Inc.

KMG Chemicals

Air Liquide

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Songwon

Lord

Honshu Chemical Industry

Siltronic AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Chemical and Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Chemical and Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Chemical and Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Chemical and Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

