Electronic Chemical and Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electronic Chemicals and materials are used as the main components in various electronic applications. This includes all chemicals and materials used in the manufacture, manufacture and packaging of electronic equipment such as semiconductors, Integrated Circuits, printed circuit boards, Flat panel display, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Chemical and Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Electronic Chemical and Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Chemical and Materials market was valued at 62590 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 84350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicon Wafers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Chemical and Materials include Kanto Chemical, Hitachi Chemical, BASF, DowDuPont, Solvay, Covestro, 3M, Eastman and Avantor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Chemical and Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicon Wafers
Wet Chemicals
Specialty Gases
CMP Slurries
Conductive Polymers
Photoresist Chemicals
PCB Laminates
Others
Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor and IC
Photovoltaic
Displays
Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Chemical and Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Chemical and Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electronic Chemical and Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Electronic Chemical and Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kanto Chemical
Hitachi Chemical
BASF
DowDuPont
Solvay
Covestro
3M
Eastman
Avantor
Evonik Industries
Linde Gas
Merck Group
Honeywell International Inc.
KMG Chemicals
Air Liquide
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Songwon
Lord
Honshu Chemical Industry
Siltronic AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Chemical and Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Chemical and Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Chemical and Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Chemical and Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Chemical and Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
