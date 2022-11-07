Commercial Architectural Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Commercial architectural coatings are used to enhance the appearance of buildings and protect them from moisture, ultraviolet radiation and microorganisms. Paints, primers, lacquers, varnishes, and stains are some of the major types of architectural coating products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Architectural Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Commercial Architectural Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Architectural Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Architectural Coatings include AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, BASF, Dow Chemical, Kansai Paint, BEHR Process, DAW SE, Nippon Paint and PPG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Architectural Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paints
Primers
Lacquers
Varnishes
Others
Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Exterior
Interior
Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Architectural Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Architectural Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Architectural Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Commercial Architectural Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
Asian Paints
BASF
Dow Chemical
Kansai Paint
BEHR Process
DAW SE
Nippon Paint
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
Adex
Axalta
Berger Paints
Brillux
Colorado Paint
Benjamin Moore
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Architectural Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Architectural Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Commercial Architectural Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Architectural Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Architectural Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Architectural Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
