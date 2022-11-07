Aniline Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aniline is aromatic amine and has wide applications in consumer goods such as coatings, furniture, apparel, adhesives, and sealants.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aniline in global, including the following market information:
Global Aniline Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aniline Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aniline companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aniline market was valued at 11660 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aniline include BASF, Bayer, Huntsman, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Arrow Chemical Group, EMCO Dyestuff, GNFC and Hindustan Organic Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aniline manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aniline Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aniline Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Non-industrial Grade
Global Aniline Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aniline Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Goods
Packaging
Chemical
Transportation
Agriculture
Global Aniline Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aniline Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aniline revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aniline revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aniline sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aniline sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Bayer
Huntsman
Mitsubishi Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical
Arrow Chemical Group
EMCO Dyestuff
GNFC
Hindustan Organic Chemicals
Tosoh
Wanhua Chemical Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aniline Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aniline Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aniline Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aniline Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aniline Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aniline Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aniline Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aniline Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aniline Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aniline Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aniline Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aniline Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aniline Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aniline Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aniline Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aniline Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aniline Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Industrial Grade
4.1.3 Non-industrial Grade
4.2 By Type – Global Aniline Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Aniline Re
