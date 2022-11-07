Beverage Can Ends Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Beverage can ends are widely used for beverage, beer, rice pudding, tea, cigarette and other products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Beverage Can Ends in global, including the following market information:
Global Beverage Can Ends Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Beverage Can Ends Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Beverage Can Ends companies in 2021 (%)
The global Beverage Can Ends market was valued at 5489.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6166 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Beverage Can Ends include Ball, Crown, Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology, Hangzhou Shield Trading, Orora Packaging, Jinan Erjin Import & Export, Shandong Sinopackmate, Novelis and Ardagh Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Beverage Can Ends manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Beverage Can Ends Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Beverage Can Ends Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminium
Iron
Other
Global Beverage Can Ends Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Beverage Can Ends Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Juices
Beer
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Energy Beverages
Others
Global Beverage Can Ends Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Beverage Can Ends Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Beverage Can Ends revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Beverage Can Ends revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Beverage Can Ends sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Beverage Can Ends sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ball
Crown
Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology
Hangzhou Shield Trading
Orora Packaging
Jinan Erjin Import & Export
Shandong Sinopackmate
Novelis
Ardagh Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Beverage Can Ends Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Beverage Can Ends Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Beverage Can Ends Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Beverage Can Ends Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Beverage Can Ends Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Beverage Can Ends Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Beverage Can Ends Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Beverage Can Ends Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Beverage Can Ends Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Beverage Can Ends Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Beverage Can Ends Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beverage Can Ends Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Beverage Can Ends Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beverage Can Ends Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beverage Can Ends Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beverage Can Ends Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Beverage Can Ends Market Size Markets, 2021 &
