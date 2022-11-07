Global Network Management Softwares Market Research Report 2022
Network Management Softwares market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Network Management Softwares market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fault Management
Performance Management
Security Management
Configuration Management
Billing Management
Other
Segment by Application
Government Sector
Defense Sector
Education and Academia Sector
BFSI Sector
IT Sector
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Broadcom
IBM
NetScout Systems
Spiceworks
Manage Engine
Paessler
Solarwinds
HP
Auvik Networks
GFI Software
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Network Management Softwares Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fault Management
1.2.3 Performance Management
1.2.4 Security Management
1.2.5 Configuration Management
1.2.6 Billing Management
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Network Management Softwares Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Government Sector
1.3.3 Defense Sector
1.3.4 Education and Academia Sector
1.3.5 BFSI Sector
1.3.6 IT Sector
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Network Management Softwares Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Network Management Softwares Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Network Management Softwares Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Network Management Softwares Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Network Management Softwares Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Network Management Softwares Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Network Management Softwares Industry Trends
2.3.2 Network Management Softwares Market Drivers
2.3.3 Network Management Softwares Market Challenges
2.3.4 Network Management Softwares Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Pla
