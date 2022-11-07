Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rice bran and wheat bran are conventionally used in aquaculture feeds. Non-conventional aquaculture feed ingredients such as blood meal, meat meal, bone meal, poultry feather meal, poultry by-product meal, guar gum, gram chunies and by-products from lentil processing industries and silkworm pupae.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Maize/Corn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products include Cargill, Asmak, Canadian Organic Feeds, Cooke Aquaculture, Dalian Zhangzidao Fishery, East Hope Group, Elanco, Nireus and NWF Agriculture, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Maize/Corn

Rice

Soybean

Fishmeal

Fish Oil

Aquatic Feed Additives

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Carps

Diadromous Fishes

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

Asmak

Canadian Organic Feeds

Cooke Aquaculture

Dalian Zhangzidao Fishery

East Hope Group

Elanco

Nireus

NWF Agriculture

Phibro Animal Health

Premex

Priya Chemicals

QualiTech

Ridley USA

Russian Aquaculture

Scratch and Peck Feeds

Selonda

Stolt-Nielsen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Pl

