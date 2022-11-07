Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aromatic ketone polymers belong to the family of aromatic hydrocarbons and are also known as Poly Aryl Ether Ketones; abbreviated as PAEKs. PAEKs are thermoplastics that are crystalline in nature and are characterized by good mechanical properties, thermal stability, chemical and solvent resistance, temperature and fire resistance and excellent electrical performance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aromatic Ketone Polymers in global, including the following market information:

Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aromatic Ketone Polymers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aromatic Ketone Polymers market was valued at 660.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1113.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aromatic Ketone Polymers include Evonik, Solvay, Victrex, Ensinger, SABIC and GEHR Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aromatic Ketone Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone)

PEKK (Polyetherketoneketone)

PEK (Polyetherketone)

Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Coating

Adhesives

Textile

Pesticide

Others

Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aromatic Ketone Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aromatic Ketone Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aromatic Ketone Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aromatic Ketone Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Solvay

Victrex

Ensinger

SABIC

GEHR Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aromatic Ketone Polymers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aromatic Ketone Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aromatic Ketone Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aromatic Ketone Polymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aromatic Ketone Polymers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aromatic Ketone Polymers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aromatic Ketone Polymers Companies

4 S

