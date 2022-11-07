Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Liquid Sodium aluminate, which is a transparent or yellowish viscous liquid, can be stable for a longer period of time, and has the remarkable advantages of low dosage, good performance, no crystallization, no precipitation, and high strength, etc. It is suitable for shotcrete and anchor work in the construction of Silica fume, railway, subway and highway tunnels, and for the concrete projects which need reinforcement urgently in mines and buildings, especially for wet shotcrete The utility model has the advantages of quick condensation effect, small rebound amount, less pollution on the working surface and the like.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Sodium Aluminate in global, including the following market information:
Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Liquid Sodium Aluminate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquid Sodium Aluminate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
38% Solution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid Sodium Aluminate include Coogee, Holland Company, USALCO, IQE, W. R. Grace, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Lier Chemical, Nordisk Aluminat and Carus Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquid Sodium Aluminate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
38% Solution
43% Solution
45% Solution
Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paper Industry
Construction
Water Treatment
Oil & Chemical
Other
Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liquid Sodium Aluminate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liquid Sodium Aluminate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Liquid Sodium Aluminate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Liquid Sodium Aluminate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Coogee
Holland Company
USALCO
IQE
W. R. Grace
GEO Specialty Chemicals
Lier Chemical
Nordisk Aluminat
Carus Group
Zibo Tongjie Chemical
GAC Chemical
Alumina
Dequachim
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid Sodium Aluminate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid Sodium Aluminate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Sodium Aluminate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Sodium Aluminate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Sodium Aluminate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Sodium Aluminate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Sodium Aluminate Companies
4 Sights by Product
