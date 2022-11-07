Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Anhydrides Curing Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anhydrides Curing Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
THPA
PA
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Wind Energy
Others
By Company
Evonik
Hexion
BASF
Huntsman Corporation
Cardolite Corporation
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc
Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Atul Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anhydrides Curing Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 THPA
1.2.3 PA
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.4 Wind Energy
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Production
2.1 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Anhydrides Curing Agents Sales by Re
