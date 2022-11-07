Asphalt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Asphalt is a sticky, black, and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum. It may be found in natural deposits or may be a refined product, and is classed as a pitch.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Asphalt in global, including the following market information:

Global Asphalt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177024/global-asphalt-forecast-market-2022-2028-72

Global Asphalt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Asphalt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Asphalt market was valued at 157.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 210.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Additives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Asphalt include BP, CEMEX, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Imperial Oil, Owens Corning, Shell International and Total, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Asphalt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Asphalt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Additives

Mixtures

Others

Global Asphalt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roadways

Waterproofing

Others

Global Asphalt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Asphalt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Asphalt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Asphalt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Asphalt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Asphalt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BP

CEMEX

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Imperial Oil

Owens Corning

Shell International

Total

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177024/global-asphalt-forecast-market-2022-2028-72

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Asphalt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Asphalt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Asphalt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Asphalt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Asphalt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Asphalt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Asphalt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Asphalt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Asphalt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Asphalt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Asphalt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asphalt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Asphalt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asphalt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Asphalt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Additives

4.1.3 Mixtures

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Asphalt Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Asphalt

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177024/global-asphalt-forecast-market-2022-2028-72

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/