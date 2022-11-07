Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Corrugated galvanised steel corrugated sheet meta and occasionally abbreviated CGI) is a building material composed of sheets of hot-dip galvanised mild steel, cold-rolled to produce a linear corrugated pattern in them. Although it is still popularly called “iron” in the UK, the material used is actually steel, and only surviving vintage sheets may actually be made up of iron. The corrugations increase the bending strength of the sheet in the direction perpendicular to the corrugations, but not parallel to them. Normally each sheet is manufactured longer in its strong direction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Galvanised Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Corrugated Galvanised Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corrugated Galvanised Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coils Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Galvanised Steel include Europerfil, Fischer Profil, ArcelorMittal, Hadley, Modern Ajman Steel Factory, ABC, Bridger Steel and Achenbach, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corrugated Galvanised Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coils

Sheets

Others

Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Industrial

Others

Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corrugated Galvanised Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corrugated Galvanised Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corrugated Galvanised Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Corrugated Galvanised Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Europerfil

Fischer Profil

ArcelorMittal

Hadley

Modern Ajman Steel Factory

ABC

Bridger Steel

Achenbach

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corrugated Galvanised Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Corrugated Galvanised Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Galvanised Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Galvanised Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Galvanised Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corrugated Galvanised Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

