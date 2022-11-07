Architectural Coatings Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Architectural coatings are those used to decorate houses and buildings. These coatings are resistant to chemicals, moisture, heat, weather and other conditions. Different resins such as alkyd, vinyl, acrylic and polyurethane are used in architectural coatings. They are mainly used for wall coatings, deck finishes and roof coatings. The main function is to provide protection and increase durability. The different technologies used in these coatings are water-based, solvent-based and powder coatings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Coatings Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Architectural Coatings Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Architectural Coatings Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Architectural Coatings Resins include Arkema, Allnex, BASF, AkzoNobel, Bayer, Hexion, Nuplex Industries, DSM and DOW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Architectural Coatings Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylic Resin
Alkyd Resin
Vinyl Resin
Polyurethane Resin
Other
Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water-soluble Coatings
Solvent Coatings
Emulsion Coatings
Others
Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Architectural Coatings Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Architectural Coatings Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Architectural Coatings Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Architectural Coatings Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arkema
Allnex
BASF
AkzoNobel
Bayer
Hexion
Nuplex Industries
DSM
DOW
PCCR USA
Mitsubishi Chemical
KCPL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Architectural Coatings Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Architectural Coatings Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Architectural Coatings Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Coatings Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Architectural Coatings Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Coatings Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Coatings Resins Companies
3.8
