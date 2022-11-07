Architectural Coatings Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Architectural coatings are those used to decorate houses and buildings. These coatings are resistant to chemicals, moisture, heat, weather and other conditions. Different resins such as alkyd, vinyl, acrylic and polyurethane are used in architectural coatings. They are mainly used for wall coatings, deck finishes and roof coatings. The main function is to provide protection and increase durability. The different technologies used in these coatings are water-based, solvent-based and powder coatings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Coatings Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/178000/global-architectural-coatings-resins-forecast-market-2022-2028-576

Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Architectural Coatings Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Architectural Coatings Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Architectural Coatings Resins include Arkema, Allnex, BASF, AkzoNobel, Bayer, Hexion, Nuplex Industries, DSM and DOW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Architectural Coatings Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Resin

Alkyd Resin

Vinyl Resin

Polyurethane Resin

Other

Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water-soluble Coatings

Solvent Coatings

Emulsion Coatings

Others

Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Architectural Coatings Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Architectural Coatings Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Architectural Coatings Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Architectural Coatings Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema

Allnex

BASF

AkzoNobel

Bayer

Hexion

Nuplex Industries

DSM

DOW

PCCR USA

Mitsubishi Chemical

KCPL

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/178000/global-architectural-coatings-resins-forecast-market-2022-2028-576

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Architectural Coatings Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Architectural Coatings Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Architectural Coatings Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Architectural Coatings Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Coatings Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Architectural Coatings Resins Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Coatings Resins Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Coatings Resins Companies

3.8

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/178000/global-architectural-coatings-resins-forecast-market-2022-2028-576

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/