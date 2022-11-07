Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultra-thin copper foil refers to printed circuit board copper foil of a thickness of 9?m or less. They are applied to ic board, coreless process and other use of the material for the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, including IC board, coreless substrates.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra-thin Copper Foils in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ultra-thin Copper Foils companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultra-thin Copper Foils market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up to 2?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultra-thin Copper Foils include Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder, Nan Ya Plastics, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Furukawa Electric, JX Nippon Mining & Metal, Hitachi Metals, LS Mtron, Iljin Materials and HuiZhou United Copper Foil Electronic Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultra-thin Copper Foils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Up to 2?m
2-5?m
5-9?m
Other
Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IC Board
Coreless Substrate
Other
Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ultra-thin Copper Foils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ultra-thin Copper Foils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ultra-thin Copper Foils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ultra-thin Copper Foils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder
Nan Ya Plastics
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Furukawa Electric
JX Nippon Mining & Metal
Hitachi Metals
LS Mtron
Iljin Materials
HuiZhou United Copper Foil Electronic Material
Advanced Copper Foil i
Tongling Huifengke Electronic Material
LCY Technology
Kingboard Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultra-thin Copper Foils Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultra-thin Copper Foils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra-thin Copper Foils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultra-thin Copper Foils Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra-thin Copper Foils Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultra-thin Copper Foils Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra-thin Copper Foils Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/