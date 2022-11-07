4-Bromoanisole Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

4-Bromoanisole, also known as para-bromoanisole or 1-Bromo-4-methoxybenzene, is a clear liquid with a pleasant smell similar to that of anise seed.4-Bromoanisole is an optional compound sometimes used in RNA extraction which serves to further eliminate DNA contamination.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Bromoanisole in global, including the following market information:

Global 4-Bromoanisole Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/178008/global-bromoanisole-forecast-market-2022-2028-617

Global 4-Bromoanisole Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 4-Bromoanisole companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4-Bromoanisole market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity?99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-Bromoanisole include Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical, Fuxin Jinhong Chemical, A.B Enterprises, Sanxia Aoke Chemical, Henan Huawen Chemical, Nanjing Fustar Chemistry and Hangzhou Tangjie Molecules Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-Bromoanisole manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-Bromoanisole Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 4-Bromoanisole Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity?99.5%

Purity?99%

Global 4-Bromoanisole Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 4-Bromoanisole Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Intermediate

Global 4-Bromoanisole Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 4-Bromoanisole Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-Bromoanisole revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-Bromoanisole revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-Bromoanisole sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 4-Bromoanisole sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical

Fuxin Jinhong Chemical

A.B Enterprises

Sanxia Aoke Chemical

Henan Huawen Chemical

Nanjing Fustar Chemistry

Hangzhou Tangjie Molecules Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/178008/global-bromoanisole-forecast-market-2022-2028-617

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4-Bromoanisole Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4-Bromoanisole Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4-Bromoanisole Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4-Bromoanisole Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4-Bromoanisole Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4-Bromoanisole Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4-Bromoanisole Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4-Bromoanisole Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4-Bromoanisole Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4-Bromoanisole Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4-Bromoanisole Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Bromoanisole Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Bromoanisole Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Bromoanisole Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Bromoanisole Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Bromoanisole Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 4-Bromoanisole Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity?99.5%

4.1.3 Pu

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/178008/global-bromoanisole-forecast-market-2022-2028-617

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/