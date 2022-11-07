4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
4-chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol is used as a preservative and fungicide with excellent efficacy against gram-positive bacteria and negative fungi and molds. Used in emulsions, cosmetics, inks, plywood, plastics, as a mold inhibitor for plastics, especially for hard and semi-hard polyvinyl chloride, artificial leather, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol in global, including the following market information:
Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity?98.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol include Huaxin Chem, Hunan Lijie Biochemical, Hangzhou Huasheng Pharm & Chem, zhishang Chemical, Yangzhou Shuangding Chem, Nebula Chemicals, Norna Group, Shanxi Dideu Medichem and Nanjing Lanya Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity?98.5%
Purity?99%
Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Equipment and Medicines
Toiletries
Plastic and Sheeting
Artificial Leather
Ink
Other
Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huaxin Chem
Hunan Lijie Biochemical
Hangzhou Huasheng Pharm & Chem
zhishang Chemical
Yangzhou Shuangding Chem
Nebula Chemicals
Norna Group
Shanxi Dideu Medichem
Nanjing Lanya Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Chloro-3,5-dimethylphenol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
