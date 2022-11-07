Global Spigot Beverage Pouches Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Materials and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Materials
Paper
Plastic
Cellulosic
Aluminum Foil
Other
Segment by Application
Dairy Product
General Beverage Product
Alcoholic Product
Fruit and Vegetable Juice
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Glenroy Inc
Amcor
Owens-Illinois
Ball Corporation
Tetra Laval
Crown Holdings
Nampak
Plastipak Packaging
