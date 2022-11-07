Uncategorized

Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Research Report 2022

User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cloud-based

 

On-premises

 

Segment by Application

Detect Insider Threats

Detect Compromised Accounts

Detect Brute-Force Attacks

Detect Changes in Permissions and Creation of Super Users

Detect Breach of Protected Data

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Varonis

Exabeam

Microsoft

Rapid 7

ObservelT

LogRhythm

Splunk

Securonix

Preempt

Gurucul

Veriato

Balabit

BizAcuity

Interset

Niara

Bottomline Technologies

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 On-premises
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Detect Insider Threats
1.3.3 Detect Compromised Accounts
1.3.4 Detect Brute-Force Attacks
1.3.5 Detect Changes in Permissions and Creation of Super Users
1.3.6 Detect Breach of Protected Data
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Dynamics
2.3.1 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Industry Trends
2.3.2 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Drivers
2.3.3 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Challenges
 

 

