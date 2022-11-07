Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Research Report 2022
User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segment by Application
Detect Insider Threats
Detect Compromised Accounts
Detect Brute-Force Attacks
Detect Changes in Permissions and Creation of Super Users
Detect Breach of Protected Data
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Varonis
Exabeam
Microsoft
Rapid 7
ObservelT
LogRhythm
Splunk
Securonix
Preempt
Gurucul
Veriato
Balabit
BizAcuity
Interset
Niara
Bottomline Technologies
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 On-premises
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Detect Insider Threats
1.3.3 Detect Compromised Accounts
1.3.4 Detect Brute-Force Attacks
1.3.5 Detect Changes in Permissions and Creation of Super Users
1.3.6 Detect Breach of Protected Data
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Dynamics
2.3.1 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Industry Trends
2.3.2 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Drivers
2.3.3 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Challenges
