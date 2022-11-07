Global Companion Animal External Medicine Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Injection
Unguent
Segment by Application
Dogs
Cats
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Boehringer Ingelheim
Zoetis
Merck
Elanco
Bayer
Virbac
Ceva Sante Animale
Vetoquinol
Bimeda Animal Health
Chanelle
Table of content
1 Companion Animal External Medicine Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Companion Animal External Medicine
1.2 Companion Animal External Medicine Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Companion Animal External Medicine Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Injection
1.2.3 Unguent
1.3 Companion Animal External Medicine Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Companion Animal External Medicine Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Dogs
1.3.3 Cats
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Companion Animal External Medicine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Companion Animal External Medicine Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Companion Animal External Medicine Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Companion Animal External Medicine Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Companion Animal External Medicine Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Companion Animal External Medicine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Companion Animal External Medicine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Companion Animal External Medicine Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Companion Animal External Medicine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Companion Animal External Medicine Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Companion Animal Ext
