Intimate Wear Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDIntimate Wear Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDIntimate Wear Scope and Market Size

RFIDIntimate Wear market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDIntimate Wear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDIntimate Wear market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Bras

Underpants

Pajamas and Tracksuit

Others

Segment by Application

Women’s Intimate Wear

Men’s Intimate Wear

Kids’ Intimate Wear

The report on the RFIDIntimate Wear market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Triumph

Marks & spencer

Kiabi

Hunkemoller

Calzedonia

Chantelle Group

Hanesbrands

PVH Corp

SCHIESSER

Fruit of the Loom

LASCANA

Oysho

Jockey International

La Perla

ANN SUMMERS LTD.

Penti

Agent Provocateur ltd

Etam

The Bendon Group

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDIntimate Wear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDIntimate Wear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDIntimate Wear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDIntimate Wear with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDIntimate Wear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Intimate Wear Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesIntimate Wear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesIntimate Wear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesIntimate Wear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Intimate Wear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesIntimate Wear in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofIntimate Wear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Intimate Wear Market Dynamics

1.5.1Intimate Wear Industry Trends

1.5.2Intimate Wear Market Drivers

1.5.3Intimate Wear Market Challenges

1.5.4Intimate Wear Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Intimate Wear Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalIntimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesIntimate Wear Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesIntimate Wear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesIntimate Wear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesIntimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Intimate Wear Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalIntimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesIntimate Wear Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesIntimate Wear Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesIntimate Wear Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesIntimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalIntimate Wear Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalIntimate Wear Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalIntimate Wear Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalIntimate Wear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Intimate Wear Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofIntimate Wear in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalIntimate Wear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalIntimate Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalIntimate Wear Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersIntimate Wear Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoIntimate Wear Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesIntimate Wear Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopIntimate Wear Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesIntimate Wear Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesIntimate Wear Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalIntimate Wear Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalIntimate Wear Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalIntimate Wear Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalIntimate Wear Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaIntimate Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaIntimate Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificIntimate Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificIntimate Wear Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeIntimate Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeIntimate Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaIntimate Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaIntimate Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaIntimate Wear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaIntimate Wear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Triumph

7.1.1 Triumph Corporation Information

7.1.2 Triumph Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Triumph Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Triumph Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.1.5 Triumph Recent Development

7.2 Marks & spencer

7.2.1 Marks & spencer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Marks & spencer Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Marks & spencer Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Marks & spencer Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.2.5 Marks & spencer Recent Development

7.3 Kiabi

7.3.1 Kiabi Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kiabi Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kiabi Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kiabi Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.3.5 Kiabi Recent Development

7.4 Hunkemoller

7.4.1 Hunkemoller Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hunkemoller Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hunkemoller Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hunkemoller Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.4.5 Hunkemoller Recent Development

7.5 Calzedonia

7.5.1 Calzedonia Corporation Information

7.5.2 Calzedonia Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Calzedonia Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Calzedonia Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.5.5 Calzedonia Recent Development

7.6 Chantelle Group

7.6.1 Chantelle Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Chantelle Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Chantelle Group Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Chantelle Group Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.6.5 Chantelle Group Recent Development

7.7 Hanesbrands

7.7.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hanesbrands Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hanesbrands Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hanesbrands Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.7.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development

7.8 PVH Corp

7.8.1 PVH Corp Corporation Information

7.8.2 PVH Corp Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PVH Corp Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PVH Corp Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.8.5 PVH Corp Recent Development

7.9 SCHIESSER

7.9.1 SCHIESSER Corporation Information

7.9.2 SCHIESSER Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SCHIESSER Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SCHIESSER Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.9.5 SCHIESSER Recent Development

7.10 Fruit of the Loom

7.10.1 Fruit of the Loom Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fruit of the Loom Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Fruit of the Loom Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Fruit of the Loom Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.10.5 Fruit of the Loom Recent Development

7.11 LASCANA

7.11.1 LASCANA Corporation Information

7.11.2 LASCANA Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 LASCANA Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 LASCANA Intimate Wear Products Offered

7.11.5 LASCANA Recent Development

7.12 Oysho

7.12.1 Oysho Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oysho Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Oysho Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Oysho Products Offered

7.12.5 Oysho Recent Development

7.13 Jockey International

7.13.1 Jockey International Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jockey International Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jockey International Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jockey International Products Offered

7.13.5 Jockey International Recent Development

7.14 La Perla

7.14.1 La Perla Corporation Information

7.14.2 La Perla Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 La Perla Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 La Perla Products Offered

7.14.5 La Perla Recent Development

7.15 ANN SUMMERS LTD.

7.15.1 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Corporation Information

7.15.2 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Products Offered

7.15.5 ANN SUMMERS LTD. Recent Development

7.16 Penti

7.16.1 Penti Corporation Information

7.16.2 Penti Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Penti Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Penti Products Offered

7.16.5 Penti Recent Development

7.17 Agent Provocateur ltd

7.17.1 Agent Provocateur ltd Corporation Information

7.17.2 Agent Provocateur ltd Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Agent Provocateur ltd Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Agent Provocateur ltd Products Offered

7.17.5 Agent Provocateur ltd Recent Development

7.18 Etam

7.18.1 Etam Corporation Information

7.18.2 Etam Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Etam Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Etam Products Offered

7.18.5 Etam Recent Development

7.19 The Bendon Group

7.19.1 The Bendon Group Corporation Information

7.19.2 The Bendon Group Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 The Bendon Group Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 The Bendon Group Products Offered

7.19.5 The Bendon Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Intimate Wear Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Intimate Wear Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Intimate Wear Distributors

8.3Intimate Wear Production Mode & Process

8.4Intimate Wear Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Intimate Wear Sales Channels

8.4.2Intimate Wear Distributors

8.5Intimate Wear Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

