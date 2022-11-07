Plastic Trunking Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic trunking can hide and protect cable and wire with trunking.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Trunking in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Trunking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Trunking Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)
Global top five Plastic Trunking companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Trunking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mini Trunking Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Trunking include ABB, Legrand, Greenmill AC, Panduit, Phoenix Contact and IBOCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Trunking manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Trunking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Plastic Trunking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mini Trunking
Maxi Trunking
Global Plastic Trunking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Plastic Trunking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Commercial
Global Plastic Trunking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Plastic Trunking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Trunking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Trunking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Trunking sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)
Key companies Plastic Trunking sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Legrand
Greenmill AC
Panduit
Phoenix Contact
IBOCO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Trunking Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Trunking Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Trunking Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Trunking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Trunking Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Trunking Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Trunking Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Trunking Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Trunking Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Trunking Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Trunking Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Trunking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Trunking Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Trunking Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Trunking Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Trunking Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Trunking Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
