Plastic Strapping Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plastic strapping are available in different types of materials such as polypropylene, polyester and composite. Plastic strapping materials find application in various industries such as food & beverages, automotive, transportation & logistics, building & construction, textile and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Strapping Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plastic Strapping Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Strapping Materials market was valued at 1442.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1812.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Strapping Materials include Samuel, SIGNODE INDUSTRIAL GROUP, Scientex Berhad, Teufelberger Holding, M. J. Maillis Group and FROMM Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Strapping Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Composite

Polypropylene

Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Textile

Transportation & Logistics

Fertilizers

Other Industrial

Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Strapping Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Strapping Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Strapping Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastic Strapping Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samuel

SIGNODE INDUSTRIAL GROUP

Scientex Berhad

Teufelberger Holding

M. J. Maillis Group

FROMM Holding

