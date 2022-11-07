Plastic Strapping Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic strapping are available in different types of materials such as polypropylene, polyester and composite. Plastic strapping materials find application in various industries such as food & beverages, automotive, transportation & logistics, building & construction, textile and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Strapping Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Plastic Strapping Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Strapping Materials market was valued at 1442.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1812.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Strapping Materials include Samuel, SIGNODE INDUSTRIAL GROUP, Scientex Berhad, Teufelberger Holding, M. J. Maillis Group and FROMM Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Strapping Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester
Composite
Polypropylene
Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Building & Construction
Food & Beverage
Automotive
Textile
Transportation & Logistics
Fertilizers
Other Industrial
Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Strapping Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Strapping Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastic Strapping Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Plastic Strapping Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samuel
SIGNODE INDUSTRIAL GROUP
Scientex Berhad
Teufelberger Holding
M. J. Maillis Group
FROMM Holding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Strapping Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Strapping Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Strapping Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Strapping Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Strapping Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Strapping Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Strapping Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Strapping Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Strapping Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Strapping Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Strapping Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Strapping Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Strapping Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
