Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Coolant also called anti-freeze, is a bright yellow or green fluid substance that blends with the water added to vehicles both diesel and gasoline to keep the engine operating at a proper temperature and prevent freezing or overheating. Coolant is made either from ethylene glycol, or propylene glycol is capable of altering the boiling point or freezing point of the liquid. Lubricant is in various forms such as oils, greases, and dry lubricants it cleanses the inner part of the engine by getting rid of pollutants such as metal, dust, plastic, gum, and other dirt. Absorbs jolts between moving surfaces and makes the engine operate quietly which in turn also increases the engines lifespan.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Coolant and Lubricant in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Coolant and Lubricant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Coolant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Coolant and Lubricant include Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Total, CCI, Chevron, Petronas and Castrol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Coolant and Lubricant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Coolant

Lubricant

Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Engine

HVAC

Brake

Transmission

Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Coolant and Lubricant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Coolant and Lubricant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Coolant and Lubricant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Coolant and Lubricant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinopec

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil

BP

Total

CCI

Chevron

Petronas

Castrol

Fuchs

BASF

Amsoil

CNPC

Valvoline

Old World Industries

Lukoil

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Coolant and Lubricant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive

