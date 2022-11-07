Reclosable Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Reclosable film packaging formats such as trays, cups, and bags & pouches, consumer convenience is kept at the epicentre.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reclosable Films in global, including the following market information:
Global Reclosable Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Reclosable Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Reclosable Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reclosable Films market was valued at 105.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 151.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Easy Peel Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reclosable Films include Coveris Holdings, DowDuPont, AS Estiko Plastar, Stratex Group, Parkside Flexibles, TCL Packaging, Buergofol, Plastopil Hazorea Company and Amcor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reclosable Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reclosable Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Reclosable Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Easy Peel Films
Medium Peel Films
Global Reclosable Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Reclosable Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care & Home Care
Industrial
Others
Global Reclosable Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Reclosable Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Reclosable Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Reclosable Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Reclosable Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Reclosable Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Coveris Holdings
DowDuPont
AS Estiko Plastar
Stratex Group
Parkside Flexibles
TCL Packaging
Buergofol
Plastopil Hazorea Company
Amcor
Berry Global Group
Sealed Air Corporation
Mitsui Chemicals
Schur Flexibles Holdin
Termoplast
HFM Packaging
Folian
Winpak
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reclosable Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reclosable Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reclosable Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reclosable Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reclosable Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reclosable Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reclosable Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reclosable Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reclosable Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reclosable Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reclosable Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reclosable Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reclosable Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclosable Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reclosable Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reclosable Films Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Reclosable Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
