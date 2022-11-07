Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The automotive cleaners and degreasers are used primarily to dissolve and remove impurities and unwanted materials and sticky substances such as the grease and oil, as also dirt and other impurities from automotive components made of aluminum, steel, copper, magnesium, plastic, rubber surfaces of the vehicle. Several factors aid to the growth of the global automotive cleaner & degreaser aftermarket. Globally, the automotive customers are interested in prolonging the life of their automobiles
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser market was valued at 36420 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 45580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser include BASF, 3M, DowDuPont, Fuchs Petrolub, The Würth Group, Zep, The Penray and ABRO Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water Based
Solvent Based
Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
3M
DowDuPont
Fuchs Petrolub
The Würth Group
Zep
The Penray
ABRO Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Cleaner & Degreaser Compani
