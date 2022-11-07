Azo Pigments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Azo pigments are organic compounds which are widely used to treat textiles, leather articles, and some foods. Chemically related to azo dyes are azo pigments, which are insoluble in water and other solvents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Azo Pigments in global, including the following market information:

Global Azo Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/177048/global-azo-pigments-forecast-market-2022-2028-964

Global Azo Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Azo Pigments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Azo Pigments market was valued at 10 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Azo Pigments include BASF SE, Clariant International, Pidilite Industries, Lanxess, Synthesia, Sincol, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Ferro and DIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Azo Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Azo Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Azo Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oil Based

Water Based

Global Azo Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Azo Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastics

Textile

Printing Ink

Food

Paints & Varnishes

Global Azo Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Azo Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Azo Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Azo Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Azo Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Azo Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Clariant International

Pidilite Industries

Lanxess

Synthesia

Sincol

Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Ferro

DIC

Jeco Pigment USA

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial

Crown Color Technology

Dimacolor Industry Group

Trust Chem

Cathay Industries

Alliance Organics

Heubach Colour

Toyo Ink SC Holdings

Royal Talens

Flint Group

Apollo Colors

Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical

Wellton Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177048/global-azo-pigments-forecast-market-2022-2028-964

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Azo Pigments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Azo Pigments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Azo Pigments Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Azo Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Azo Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Azo Pigments Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Azo Pigments Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Azo Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Azo Pigments Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Azo Pigments Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Azo Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Azo Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Azo Pigments Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Azo Pigments Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Azo Pigments Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Azo Pigments Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Azo Pigments Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Oil Based

4.1.3 Water Based

4.2 By Type – Global A

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/177048/global-azo-pigments-forecast-market-2022-2028-964

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/